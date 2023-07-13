This October 14, 2023, Mexico will witness an exciting astronomical phenomenon: the annular solar eclipse. Next, we present the list of States where you can enjoy this show and all the schedules.

The shadow of the eclipse will go through three states in its trajectory: Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatanalthough in the last two they will be the ideal places to appreciate it in its maximum splendor.

For those states not in the direct path of the shadow, there will be two categories of observation: partial eclipse and annular eclipse.

In other regions of the country, you can only enjoy the partial eclipse.

Where and at what time to see the solar eclipse

According to xjubier.free.fr, by Xavier Marie Jubier, a member of the International Astronomical Union, the Annular solar eclipse will begin in Campeche at 9:45 am local time and will end at 1:09 pm.

The maximum point of the annular eclipse will be reached at 11:24 am, with a duration of 4 minutes and 34 seconds, and an obscuration of 90.4%.

In the state some localities such as Neyac, Tenabo, Kanki, Ich-Ek, the Santa Rita Water Park, Komchén, Pakchén, Dzibalchén, Chunchintoc, Nonhabin, Chunchintok, Chakantak and Bel-Ha will be practically in the center of the shadow.

In Quintana Roo, the ideal place to witness the eclipse will be Chetumal, where a 90.5% darkening will be experienced.

the partial eclipse It will start at 9:51 a.m. and end at 1:17 p.m.while the annular eclipse will peak between 11:32 a.m. and 11:34 a.m., with a duration of 4 minutes and 22 seconds.

Other towns in Quintana Roo that fell into the center of the shadow included Parque Electa García Alvarado, Nicolás Bravo, Los Mangos, Cacao, and the town of Parque Central, near the Belize border.

in yucatanthe central shadow of the eclipse will be further south of the trajectory, so Maxcanú will be one of the best locations to appreciate it.

the partial eclipse It will start at 9:45 a.m. and end at 1:08 p.m.while the annular eclipse will peak at 11:24 a.m. and end at 11:26 a.m., with a duration of 4 minutes and 15 seconds and an obscuration of 90.4%.

In addition, the eclipse will also be visible in other parts of Yucatán, such as Cuch Holoch, Halachó, the Anaya archaeological zone, Chelem San Simón, Chunhuhub, the Xbalche archaeological site, Yaxhachén and Huntochac.

Prepare to be amazed by this unique celestial event. Do not forget to take the necessary precautions to protect your eyes and fully enjoy the annular solar eclipse in the different states of Mexico.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be amazed by this year’s astronomical phenomenon!