The October astronomical calendar marks an annular solar eclipse this Saturday, October 14. The Moon will block the Sun almost completely, producing a spectacular ring of Fire (as this peculiar type of eclipse is popularly known), which millions of people will be able to appreciate in all its fullness in a strip of the western United States, as well as in parts of Central and South America.

Spain will not be able to see the annular eclipse; The last time this phenomenon was observed in the Iberian Peninsula was in 2005, and the previous time was 241 years ago. However, astronomy lovers are in luck: they will not have to wait that long for the next occasion, which will be in January 2028. And where it can be seen, at least part of this Saturday’s eclipse will be in the Canary Islands. Westerners, but not as annular, but as partial, and also only briefly at dusk.

All of North America, except a portion of Alaska, will be able to enjoy this event in some capacity. The annularity strip (in the center of the path of this solar eclipse) will begin in Oregon and end in the State of Texas, passing through California, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Then it will pass through Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. The duration of the annular eclipse will be between two and five minutes, although it will depend on the location of the observer. NASA has created an interactive map where you can find information about the route of the ring of fire created by the eclipse and the best times to observe it from each country. Also will be broadcast by the US space agency.

How to see it in the Canary Islands?

The eclipse cannot be seen in the peninsular territory. From the western region of the Canary Islands, on the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, a partial solar eclipse can be observed. It will be visible very weakly and for a few minutes, because the Sun will set shortly after the beginning of the eclipse. It will start at 7:25 p.m. and the Sun will set at 7:37 p.m. To appreciate it better, Javier Armentia, director of the Pamplona Planetarium, recommends looking for an area where the western horizon is clear.

Evolution of the eclipse seen from the Canary Islands. Ministry of transport, mobility and urban agenda

It is never advisable to observe the Sun directly and it should not be done during an eclipse. The large amount of radiation emitted by the Sun can damage eyesight, even for a few seconds. Protective measures are necessary: ​​specific solar viewing glasses or portable solar viewers are the only safe way to view an eclipse.

A streak of a lifetime

In Spain, especially on the Peninsula, we will have to continue waiting to be able to observe eclipses, although the National Astronomical Observatory indicates that A spectacular season is approaching in the coming years. The next partial eclipse will occur on April 4, 2024 and will be seen with a very low magnitude in the westernmost Canary Islands, while the one on March 29, 2025 will be visible throughout Spain.

The main course arrives shortly after, with two total eclipses very close together. August 12, 2026 will be the next one visible in Spanish peninsular territory, more than a century after the last one, which occurred in 1905. This time it will coincide in the middle of summer and will pass through numerous provincial capitals in the north and east of Spain. As if this were not enough, on August 2, 2027, another total eclipse will travel along the coast of Andalusia.

And this streak of spectacular eclipses in Spain will close on January 26, 2028, with an annular one (like the one that will cross America this Saturday) that will cover almost the entire south and a good part of the east of the Iberian Peninsula, leaving a ring of Fire just before sunset.

How are they planned?

It is possible to know when it will take place because, over the centuries, astronomers have measured with great precision the movements of the Earth, the Moon and the Sun, including the shape of their orbits and the precession of their orbits. With this data, mathematical models of the relationship between their movements are created. Using these equations it is possible to predict what will be seen on Earth during an eclipse depending on the location, and also when the phenomenon will occur and how long it will last. Armentia explains that you can know precisely “all the eclipses of the next 50,000 years.” The frequency varies, “but there is always a minimum of two a year and a maximum of seven,” adds this astrophysicist and scientific communicator.

The most notable effect of an annular solar eclipse is the ring seen in the sky, although it can also be experienced with other senses. When the Moon blocks the Sun, you can feel the temperature drop and rise again when the Moon is no longer in front of the Sun. Nature also reacts to the disappearance of the Sun, especially animals. Some effects are that cicadas may stop singing, bees may disappear in their hives, and in zoos it has been documented that animals adopt nocturnal behaviors.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.