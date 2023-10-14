Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/10/2023 – 7:20

The annular eclipse of the sun is scheduled for this Saturday (14) and can be seen from Brazil. At that time, the moon will cover most of the solar disk, leaving only a bright ring at the edge. The National Observatory, an organization linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, will broadcast the eclipse in virtual event Heaven in your Home: Remote Observation, which is an option for people to safely monitor the phenomenon.

The virtual transmission will begin at 11:30 am (Brasília time) when the annular eclipse begins on the west coast of the United States, and will follow its entire course until it reaches its end on the east coast of Brazil at around 5:30 pm. To know where the eclipse will be visible, the observatory indicates a website.

“An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon, as seen from Earth, appears smaller than the Sun [no céu]. Thus, the Moon does not completely cover the solar disk, leaving a luminous ring around the moon’s contour, hence the reason for the name ‘annular eclipse’”, explained doctor in Astrophysics Leonardo Almeida, professor at the School of Science and Technology (ECT) at Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN).

The phenomenon is different from a total eclipse, when the moon completely covers the solar disk, leaving only the solar corona visible. The National Observatory points out that the annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at its apogee, the furthest point in its orbit from the Earth, and at that moment the Moon appears smaller, which allows this ring to be visible in the eclipse.

Almeida points out that this difference is due to the fact that the moon’s orbit around the Earth is not circular, which means that the distance between them varies throughout the Moon’s translation period.

Types of eclipse

“When the Moon is closest to the Earth, we have a total eclipse; When the Moon is further away, we have an annular eclipse. In both cases, naturally, the lunar and solar disks have to completely overlap, without which there is a partial eclipse”, said the astrophysicist. There is also the hybrid eclipse, which occurs when the annular eclipse changes to a total eclipse, or vice versa, along the eclipse path.

The expert emphasizes that the annular-shaped eclipse cannot be seen from across the country. “Only in some states in the North (Amazonas, Pará and Tocantins) and Northeast (Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba) regions of Brazil will the annular eclipse be seen. In other states of the country, the eclipse will be partial. This occurs because the visibility of an eclipse depends on the position of the observer in relation to the eclipse line”, said the astrophysicist.

Professor Tarciro Mendes, also from the School of Science and Technology (ECT) at UFRN and a doctor in Physics, explains that it is necessary for the observer to be exactly on the line “scratched” by the umbra, which is the region where the Moon’s shadow falls on Earth is the most intense. “Surrounding the umbra we have the penumbra, where observers under it can observe a partial eclipse. Outside of the penumbra and umbra, it is not possible to observe any eclipse,” he said.

The physicist explained that, in Brazil, the eclipse begins to be seen at 2:05 pm in the city of Tefé (Amazonas) and ends at 5:55 pm in the city of João Pessoa (Paraíba), considering the event complete, both annular and partial. “Brazil is the country in the world where annularity – the period of time in which the Moon remains completely within the solar disk – will have the longest duration, 55 minutes and 30 seconds”, he highlighted.

According to the National Observatory, the annularity will be visible, in addition to Brazil, in the United States, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia. In other parts of the Americas – from Alaska to Argentina – a partial eclipse will be visible.

Mendes recalled that the next annular eclipse will occur on October 2, 2024, but it cannot be seen from Brazil, only in Chile and Argentina. “In Brazil, a partial eclipse will only be observed in the South, Southeast, Central-West regions and a small part of the Northeast, more specifically in the south of Bahia,” he said. The next annular eclipse to be observed in Brazil will occur on January 26, 2028 and can only be seen completely in the states of Amazonas, Pará and Amapá.

The last annular eclipse of the Sun occurred in June 2021, but was not visible from Brazil, according to information from the National Observatory.