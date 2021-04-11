The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that the entitlement to a pension is based on the principle of dependency, a principle that embodies the state’s keenness to promote forms of social solidarity among citizens by providing fixed and monthly income for those who were dependent on the insured or the pensioner during his lifetime assuming that he is still alive Which provides them with a decent livelihood.

The Director of the Entitlements Unit at the Authority, Hind Al-Suwaidi – as part of the awareness campaign launched by the Authority last March under the slogan “Secure their lives with your pension” to raise awareness of the effect of the retirement pension on the lives of the beneficiaries – explained that the conditions for entitlement to the retirement pension for the family of the insured or the pensioner differ according to the availability of the maintenance requirement, noting To an important rule, which is that the pension of the deceased wife is distributed to her children like the pension of a man, under the same terms and conditions, unlike what is common and sometimes circulated.

She added that the widow is entitled to a share in her husband’s pension if her marital relationship continues until the death of her husband, and she is entitled to this share even if she works or receives another pension from any party in the state, and this share is permanently cut off if she gets married, and does not return to her again if she is divorced, indicating that If the widow dies after the death of her husband or gets married, her share is transferred to her sons and daughters from her husband to be distributed among them equally. If she does not have sons or daughters, her share will be transferred to the rest of the widows, if they are found, and her share is distributed equally to them.

She explained that the girl is entitled to a share in the pension if she is unmarried, divorced, widowed, or not practicing a profession on the date of death, and she does not receive any salary from another work or pension, and the share is cut off from the girl by her marriage, or upon joining work, or practicing a profession, and the pension returns to her. If divorced or widowed under the condition that there is no salary or other pension, indicating that the cases of the girl’s entitlement to a pension are applicable to the sister if the same reasons are available with proof of her dependence on her livelihood on the deceased during his life, with the application of cases of interruption of the daughter’s share and her return to the pension.

And she said, the son is entitled to a share in the pension if he is less than (21) years old at the date of death and the share ceases when he reaches (21) years old, and the share payment continues after reaching (21) if he is a student, and it is interrupted if he joined work, practicing the profession, or reaching the age of (28) Whichever comes first, the pension continues to be paid to the son after reaching the age of (21) if he is unable to earn, indicating that the cases of pension entitlement for the son apply to the brother in addition to proving his dependence in his living on his deceased brother during his life, and cases of severance of share apply to him. As in the case of the son.

It indicated that in the event that the pension is cut in whole or in part from one of the pensioner’s children for any reason whatsoever, what is cut off will be transferred to the rest of the children within the limits of the shares before raising them to the minimum set by the law. The pension is granted to the widow of the insured or the pensioner if there are no other beneficiaries of the sons and daughters so that her share does not exceed three quarters of the pension, and the entire pension in the event of their multiplicity, provided that it is distributed equally among them.

She explained that the conditions for the father to be entitled to a share in the pension of the deceased son is that he be dependent in his livelihood on his son during his life, while the mother is entitled to a share in the deceased son’s pension if the mother is widowed or divorced and her husband is dependent on her deceased son in the event of his life, and she does not have a salary or Another pension from any party in the state.

Al-Suwaidi said that the cases of entitlement sometimes extend to include the son’s sons and daughters, as the law clarified that if their father died while his father was alive and they did not have a pension on their father’s behalf, their father’s share would pass to them from his father, and if their father died after he was entitled to the pension on behalf of his father, a share would be transferred to them. Their father is in the pension, and in the two previous cases the provisions relating to the suspension of the pension are applied to the beneficiaries of the sons and daughters.

She indicated that the husband deserves a share in the pension of his deceased wife, on the condition that he suffers from a health disability that prevents him from earning, and that he does not have a salary or other pension from any party in the state, and the disability is proven by a decision of the special medical committee to prove cases of disability.

It is worth noting that the number of beneficiaries affiliated with the Pensions Authority according to the data for the month of March 2021 amounted to about (7500) beneficiaries, of whom (1259) are males, and (6241) are females, compared to the month of March of last year in which the number of beneficiaries was (7177) entitled. Of them, (1274) were males, and (5903) were females.





