The Chamber of Deputies approved, with 240 yes, 5 no and 25 abstentions, the agenda for the Internal Budget on the stop to annuities presented by the group leader of FdI Tommaso Foti. A vote that came after a heated discussion especially between the FdI and M5S groups, which had presented another agenda with similar content.

“It becomes clear after the conscious lies of Conte and the M5S – began Giovanni Donzelli, FdI – It is not the government that restores the annuities, Conte is a law professor and should know it, there was a vote against FdI and the yes from Grassi, from the M5S. Today comes the truth.” The reply from Francesco Silvestri, of the M5S, was immediate: “Donzelli attacks the Movement on an agenda that asks for the maintenance of something that the M5S has done, paradoxical. Foti’s act recalls the Fico resolution…”.

Foti himself then clarified: “The first intervention on annuities was made in a legislature in which the presidents of the Chamber and Senate were from the center-right. This is an odg that comes from a story, it is clear. Conte plays ”.

The question of annuities, however, has made all the parliamentary groups discuss. “I will not vote in favor of this agenda – Piero Fassino, from the Democratic Party, said in the Chamber – With respect, having been in politics for many years, I think that demagoguery is the greatest danger for the credibility of relations with citizens. This agenda, like the previous one I voted against, corresponds to a demagogic and populist system that fuels the campaign against Parliament and politics from which nothing good will come”.

Even within Forza Italia there were those who, like Roberto Bagnasco, wanted to clarify their position: “Fassino had the courage to say things as they are. Things we say to each other in private, to friends, but then we get to the Chamber and we totally change our attitude. Enough with demagoguery and squalid populism. And I look at everyone, we need the courage of our actions otherwise we do damage to the country. And this is the position of many friends of FI”.