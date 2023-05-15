Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that the decision to retire cannot be described as a purely personal decision, due to the impact of the retirement pension on the life of the insured and his family, and therefore the retirement decision should not be taken in isolation from the potential material impacts on the life of the insured and his family in the present and future.

And she stressed, in exclusive statements to “Al-Ittihad”, that the insured should, when desiring to retire, plan to obtain the best insurance benefits that are available to him through the pension law.

She pointed out that there are those who make the decision to retire without a thorough study, and later discover that their right decision is wrong and start searching for solutions commensurate with their situation, which may include demanding the amendment of laws or granting them an exceptional pension, while it is not possible to detail the laws in proportion to each case. acute, or granting the person an exceptional pension without fulfilling the qualifying conditions.

At the same time, she emphasized that laws take into account, when drafting, a balance between public and private interest, which a person must fully know and adapt to, because lack of familiarity with laws does not exempt from commitment to their provisions.

The authority said: “An example of this is the haste of some in making the decision to retire once they complete twenty years of service without reaching the age of fifty, only to discover later that the law linked the period of service to reaching the age of fifty.”

She added, “Here, either the laws are blamed, or the insured begins the journey of searching for a new job opportunity to fill the void created by the period of non-receipt of the pension.” The Authority has always called on the insured to take decisions after a simple consultation with the Authority, as it is the specialized body, as this consultation may change the course of the insured’s professional life.

The authority stressed that the insured should not take any decision regarding retirement based on what may be rumored by some without having a basis of truth or what may be believed to be changes that will occur in the future without a clear basis for these estimates, and therefore the special decision must be taken. Retirement based on what already exists in terms of laws.

The authority stressed that the insured should not obtain any information related to retirement except from the retirement authorities, given that they are the competent authorities, because pension laws have a technical nature that may be difficult for some to understand without explanation or detail, and for this, for example, the authority provides awareness workshops. To the insured in order to bring these laws closer to mind and ask the insured to review them before making any fateful decisions related to retirement.

systems

The authority pointed out that pension systems in the world are either symbiotic systems or systems with fixed terms and benefits, and most Arab countries apply the symbiotic system, in which the insured are in solidarity with each other in order to cover their insurance benefits, and the state sponsors this system through its institutions and pension laws that promote this Takaful, where the umbrella of inclusion extends to family members after the death of the insured or the pensioner, whether a man or a woman, for long decades, assuming that he is still alive.

pension

The authority indicated that the pension entitlement for family members according to this system is an acquired right in the provisions of the retirement laws, but what is not acquired is the value of this pension, which is determined by the period of the insured’s contribution in accordance with the laws and provisions. The pension of the beneficiaries became better, and vice versa.

The authority stated that the decision to retire should not be taken without ignoring this idea, which is that laws were found to secure the family’s present and future, achieve social stability and maintain its cohesion, given that it is the first building block in building societies.

She emphasized that a strong, cohesive family is one of the secrets of the progress and prosperity of societies, and this trend is fully consistent with the efforts of the UAE, which considers social insurance as one of the means to protect citizens and preserve the entity of their families against social and economic changes in the present and the future. The authority said: “The UAE pays great attention to the family, and therefore it has granted all care to it, childhood, motherhood, minors and other persons who are unable to take care of themselves from natural and work risks such as illness, disability, old age or compulsory unemployment through pension laws commensurate with achieving these goals.” . She added, “Here, the importance of the joint responsibility between the insured and the retirement fund appears, which is achieved through each party’s commitment to the principles and objectives of retirement laws.”