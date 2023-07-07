Annuities, Conte accuses: “The center-right has restored them for the Senate”

A “coup de mano”. This is how Giuseppe Conte defined the decision to restore annuities for former senators. “A privilege that the 5-star movement canceled in 2018,” the former prime minister said on Facebook, commenting on the new resolution of the Senate supervisory board.

The decision, according to reports from Ansa, saw the members of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia vote against, a member of the former M5s council vote in favor and the Pd abstain, while the president, the blue Luigi Vitali , voted for. “Measures against the cost of living, the increase in mortgages and rents? Not at all. Giorgia Meloni’s patriots evidently have other priorities: the restoration of privileges for parliamentarians ”, accused the president of the pentastellati.

“The Senate Guarantee Council – made up of four out of five members of the center-right and unfortunately without any representative of the 5 Stars – has quietly restored the annuities for the senators of the past legislatures”, continued Conte. “Just on the last useful day, the center-right perfected this coup, wrapping a gift for those who already enjoy advantages and special treatments, forgetting citizens and businesses who sacrifice themselves every day to make ends meet. Here’s what’s under the mask of patriots: nothing for citizens, only favors for friends of the Palace,” he concluded.