In the month, the increase was 0.38%; variation in gasoline and airfare prices influenced the IPCA result

Brazil’s accumulated inflation in the 12 months ending in July reached 4.50%. It is exactly the same value as the ceiling of the target set by the government for the indicator. The center of the objective is 3.0%, but with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) is published monthly by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here is the full (PDF – 313 kB) of data from this Friday (9.Aug.2024).

In the 12 months immediately preceding, the variation had been 4.23%.

Data is important because it can indicate how the Central Bank will change or maintain the course of interest rates in Brazil. The base rate (Selic) is at 10.5% per year, a relatively high level.

The goal of maintenance is to control inflation. More expensive credit slows down consumption and production. As a result, prices tend not to rise as quickly.

THE Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) has already signaled that it will have a contractionary monetary policy. In the minutes of the July meeting, the committee said that “will not hesitate” to raise the Selic rate if deemed necessary.

INFLATION IN JULY

The index went from 0.21% in June to 0.38% in July. The value was slightly above the financial market’s expectations, which estimated a variation of around 0.36%.

The result for the month was driven by the increase in the price of gasoline, which rose by 3.15%. Petrobras approved on July 8th a R$0.20 increase in the price of a liter of fuel. The change contributed to the rise in price indexes, with an impact already expected by economists.

The July IPCA was also influenced by the 19.39% increase in the price of airline tickets.

The transport group was the one that showed the greatest variation and the greatest impact among the analyzed modalities. Fuel and air tickets belong to this category.

Inflation rates are used to measure price changes. In other words, how much money is really worth. In a simplified summary, a product that cost R$100 now costs R$110 if broad inflation increases by 10.0%.

THE Poder360 There is a report that explains in detail what inflation is. Read it here.

Watch (5min11s):