Ciudad Juarez.- The Fifth Annual Forum on Transparency and Protection of Personal Data, aimed at municipal government personnel, began this morning.

The event was opened by Sergio Rafael Facio Guzmán, president commissioner of the Chihuahua Institute for Transparency and Protection of Personal Data (Ichitaip), who will give a first presentation called “What is worth more, a like or your personal data?”

In opening the forum, Facio highlighted the right of all persons to the protection of personal data held by obliged subjects.

The event was also opened by the Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel.

The event includes a panel of experts such as Karla Gabriela Fuentes Moreno and María Selene Prieto Domínguez, commissioners of Ichitaip; Zulay Abbud Esparza, head of the State Commission for Human Rights in Juárez; as well as Eryx aíreme Soto Camargo, Personal Data Protection Officer of the Municipality of Juárez, to talk about “Privacy in the digital age.”

There was also a round table discussion on the topic of “social networks between the public and the private,” with Jorge Antonio Breceda Pérez, coordinator of the Law Degree at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez; Mitsuo Daniel Shiguetomi, coordinator of Social Networks for the Municipality; Daniel Cristóbal Rodríguez, first police officer, head of analysis for the Investigation Department of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.