Argentine football is one of the most exciting in South America since, weekend after weekend, there are surprises with “small” teams that defeat the “big” teams but there are also other very exciting matches that always allow us to enjoy the best football in the land of world champions. At the same time, a key aspect of this tournament is the fight to avoid relegation since there are a huge number of clubs that are in a complicated situation and do not want to go down a category in this highly competitive Argentine football.
It should be remembered that at the end of the Professional League Cup 2023there were three clubs that had to lose the category: two by the Table of Averageswhich we will review below, and one per Annual Tablethat is why there were several teams that must be attentive to their previous performances, and at the same time to the sum of points in 2023, since there would be punishment for everyone, but overnight a decline was reversed.
Despite being “The league of world champions“, the motto of the Professional League of Argentine football in harmony with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the organization of the competition leaves much to be desired, with disastrous arbitrations, unusual formats and regulation modifications in the middle of the dispute.
On Thursday, June 22, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Argentine Football Association decided to eliminate a decline -on average- in the Professional League. It was a decision unanimous among 45 of the 46 assembly members present (Talleres de Córdoba, the absent one), so In the end there will be two teams that will lose the category until 2028.
For now, The team that is losing the category is Arsenal de Sarandí, last in the Table of Promise, while for the Annual Table LP Gymnastics and Velez They should play a tiebreaker match, to define the other relegated to the First National.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
RIVER
|
71
|
2
|
WORKSHOPS
|
60
|
3
|
SAN LORENZO
|
54
|
4
|
DEFENDING
|
53
|
5
|
MOUTH
|
51
|
6
|
AAAJ
|
fifty
|
7
|
STUDENTS
|
fifty
|
8
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
49
|
9
|
LANÚS
|
48
|
10
|
RACING
|
48
|
eleven
|
CENTRAL
|
47
|
12
|
ATL TUCUMAN
|
46
|
13
|
BELGRANO
|
46
|
14
|
NEWELL’S
|
43
|
fifteen
|
PLATENSE
|
41
|
16
|
INSTITUTE
|
41
|
17
|
BARRACKS
|
41
|
18
|
SARMIENTO
|
39
|
19
|
TIGER
|
39
|
twenty
|
INDEPENDENT
|
39
|
twenty-one
|
CBA CENTRAL
|
38
|
22
|
HURRICANE
|
37
|
23
|
UNION
|
37
|
24
|
COLON
|
37
|
25
|
BANFIELD
|
37
|
26
|
VELEZ
|
36
|
27
|
GYM
|
36
|
28
|
ARSENAL
|
25
It should be remembered that the Copa Libertadores will be played by the League Champion (River Plate), the League Cup Champion (To be confirmed) + the Argentine Cup Champion (To be confirmed) + the 3 best in this Annual Table.
The Copa Sudamericana will be played by the next 6 best in the Annual Table, while the last in the Annual Table descends to the Primera Nacional. If that team is already relegated due to averages (like Arsenal currently), the next team in the table does so. In case of a tie in points due to relegation, there are tiebreaker matches.
