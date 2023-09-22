An this September afternoon, the Humboldt Forum is suffering from Dahlem’s disease: it is almost empty. Not thousands, not even hundreds, just a few dozen visitors walk along the display cases with cultural treasures from Africa, Oceania and America on the first floor and leisurely leave the building at the end of opening hours. No post-colonial action group disturbs the peace behind the castle facades. The normality that prevails here has something sleepily routine about it; it is just as far removed from the trouble that one feared as it is from what one hoped for the Humboldt Forum.

But on some evenings, mornings and weekends it looks completely different, at least if you believe the short advertising film that was shown at the beginning of the Humboldt Forum Foundation’s annual reception on Wednesday. Then the house is humming, then the British author Priya Basil makes silent exhibits speak with her guests, then blockbuster films from India, Nigeria and Vietnam are shown in the Schlüterhof, then children from Berlin are allowed to create their very own Humboldt with objects from the apartments of those responsible for the forum -To get experience. The main person responsible, Hartmut Dorgerloh, speaks this evening of a community of actors, and the representatives of the state museums from which the exhibits come nod. We understand each other, until now, until further notice.

Prussian decor and universalistic aspirations

The Humboldt Forum has been fully open for two years, but it is far from finished. It still chokes on the toxic elements in its collections, on looted art and spoils of war, and it still struggles with the contradiction between inside and outside, between Prussian decor and universalistic claims. But it has made some progress on the way to the Palace of World Cultures, if only because the cultures have gotten used to the house. You hear many languages ​​and see many skin colors in front of the showcases, and the event program is multicultural in every sense. The forum, which was already declared dead by many before it opened, is in the process of growing up – at least as long as the Minister of State for Culture’s money continues to flow into this largest and most expensive of all federal cultural beacons.

Claudia Roth, who reluctantly took over the project from her predecessor Monika Grütters, also understood this and initially made no secret of her skepticism. That’s why it not only extended Hartmut Dorgerloh’s contract by five years in the spring, but also reversed the funding cuts imposed in 2022 in its draft budget for the coming year, so that the director will soon have a few million euros more available for his program work. You can’t run this house on the back burner, otherwise it will start to fall apart, as you can see in “Berlin Global”, the exhibition by the Stadtmuseum Foundation: after two years it already looks old.

But the building’s problems remain. The halls are too big, too high, too white, some are reminiscent of funeral parlors. The empty walls affect the mood of the visitors. The temporary exhibition “Infinite – Life with Death” on the ground floor shows how to do it differently. Here the designers have built a series of specially designed rooms that make the blockiness of the architecture disappear. In round tents you can learn how different religions deal with dying and death, and in small chambers you can face your own fear of death. Afterwards you walk through a display collection of extinct animals. The course ends with a view of the starry sky and a collection of books on the topic. This is not the final answer, but it is an example of how the coldness of the Humboldt Forum can be overcome.







That evening no one talks about the cross on the castle dome and the ill-fated banner of the fourth Friedrich Wilhelm. Some things get done over time, others establish traditions. The annual reception could achieve this at some point. He was the first of his kind.