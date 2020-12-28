If you are born on 4th, 13,22 or 31st, then you are a 4 digit person and governed by Rahu planet. Because the year 2021 is numbered 5, which represents the planet Mercury. Because of this, you are going to get the result of the combination of Rahu and Mercury on you this year. This sum of Mercury and Rahu is going to prove mysterious this year for the natives of Issue 4. On the one hand, while seemingly impossible tasks will be executed spontaneously with the help of someone, on the other hand easy-to-do tasks will appear to be difficult. The people with whom your relationship was going on sharply for the past several days, those people will again extend the hand of friendship in front of you and those who were very close to you, they will be seen a bit far away from you. From the career point of view, gradually it will prove to be a year full of achievements. Students will be a little confused this year, due to which their studies may get interrupted, do not let the mind wander and focus on the work of the present. This year is going to be especially favorable for businessmen in computer and software sector, chemical businessmen will also be profitable this year. Any auspicious information related to Manglik work may come in the house, which will provide relief to the parents who were worried about their child’s marriage. There will be a certainty in love life and there will also remain a sense of complete dedication in each other. In marital life, bitterness can be spread by another member of the family, so keep yourself away from family arguments as much as possible. Blood pressure and sugar-related problems can disturb the last 2 months of the year. So do not be careless about your health. Take special caution on uric acid and diabetes too.

Remedy – Recite Tantrikot Devi Suktam every Saturday.

Fortune support – 70%

Day – Saturday

Good Color – Denim Blue, Gray

Auspicious direction – South

