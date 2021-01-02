Annual Numerology 2021: Year 2021 will be lucky for Bhagyank 8. Court cases will be successful. There will be relief in some old cases. This year will be very auspicious for the people associated with government and politics. However Saturn can bring forth the fruits of karma and punish it, along with Mercury. So try not to upset or hurt anyone. There will be profit in iron business. Good business related news will be received from abroad. Farmers will benefit. Brother will benefit in business. There will be a festive atmosphere in the family. Respect and role of people working in senior positions will increase. Marriage efforts will be successful. Overall health will be fine. You will get freedom from diseases related to ear. Therefore, if Saturn is adverse in the Ascendant horoscope, remedy it. There may be problems related to joints or knees. Pay attention to tooth health. There may be some hindrance in education.

Lucky color : Black

Lucky number : 8

Solution : Those in the ascendant horoscope of Saturn are unfavorable, they should donate black cloth or black grain on eight Saturdays. This will help in optimizing the influence of Saturn.

Annual Numerology 2021: Bhagyank 7 will get desired success in love affair in the year 2021

Here’s how to remove your luck:

According to numerology you have to know the date of birth to know your radix to know the future. Example- If you were born on 16th, then your radix was 1 + 6 = 7. Similarly, if you were born on 28th, then your radix was 2 + 8 = 10.