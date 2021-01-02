The new year will bring an amazing ability to communicate among the people of Bhagyank 9. This year will be beneficial for those involved in publishing or human resources and will strengthen their position. This year you will take some tough decisions and this will boost your fame. There may be some ups and downs in the career of the son. If the daughter is trying to get married, then efforts related to it will be successful. In any case, the decision will be in your favor. There is a need to be careful about health. This year will set you up in a new way and connect with new people in the business and be successful. You will get full partner support in your business. Will make a lot of profit in trying new projects. People whose Mars is in harmful position in the horoscope, they should remedy it. Will travel suddenly. Focus on catering. Avoid excessive intake of salt.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Score: 9

Solution : Those in the Ascendant horoscope of Mars are unfavorable, they should donate saffron, carrot or red cloth on Tuesday. This will help to optimize the effect of Mars.

