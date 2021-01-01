Numerology Horoscope 2021: The year 2021 will bring many startling results for Bhagyank 7, which include sudden relocations, success in a love affair, success in real estate etc. A friend or family member who has stopped communication will suddenly improve the relationship. There may also be some confusion at work and in private life. If Ketu is situated in a harmful form in the lagna horoscope, then this year can give the illusion of disease. There may also be some extraterrestrial fear. Take special care in traveling. Injuries can occur. Some old relationships may end and new relationships will begin. There may be a misunderstanding with a particular friend. Interest in spirituality will increase. Will buy vehicle Take care in communicating with people, otherwise it may seem inadequate. This year will bring a new direction and possibility, despite the harmful planet of Ketu, many benefits will be sudden and economic condition will be strengthened.

Lucky color: Brown

Lucky Score: 7

Solution : Those who have unfavorable Ketu in their horoscope should donate brown cloth or food items on Saturday. This will help in optimizing the effects of Ketu planet.