Numerology Horoscope 2021: The year 2021 will be prosperous for Bhagyank 6. The new vehicle will be added. Happiness will increase. The position at the workplace will be strengthened and promotions will be formed. Will be fully successful in love relationship. Marital life will be pleasant. A new member will arrive in the family. There will be an auspicious event at home. There may be a problem related to sugar, so take care of your health.

The loan will be approved easily from the bank this year. There will be support from the people of the maternal side. The daughter will achieve outstanding success in career. Efforts related to the marriage of children will be successful. Travel abroad will be possible. Good news will be received from a distant country. Relocation is the sum of. Those who do not have a better Venus position in their birth chart, should be careful about their health and borrowing. It is important to be aware of relationships.

Lucky Color: Light

Lucky Score: 6

Remedy: Those who have Venus in their horoscope are harmful, they should donate bright clothes, rice or light sandal on Friday. This will improve the energy of Venus and give better results.