Dubai (Etihad)

Within the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government begins in its new session. For the year 2023, in Abu Dhabi, which will be held over two days on November 7 and 8, in the presence of more than 500 state leaders, rulers, their crown princes, and officials in the federal and local governments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the annual meetings of the UAE government represent a prominent national event organized by the UAE government and bring together all federal and local authorities and executive councils to discuss development issues related to the government, in addition to drawing a clear map for unified government work in the country leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.

His Highness said, “The UAE has succeeded in building a development and governmental model that is the most efficient in the world, and our mission is to continue to maintain it and search for new successes to enhance our country’s competitiveness for the next decade.”

His Highness stressed, “The annual meetings of the UAE government are an annual station for renewing ambitions in which all our national teams and our federal and local government institutions meet to discuss national ideas and projects. We have national priorities and projects that we will review to provide a better future for our citizens.”

His Highness added, “Our priorities in the annual meetings are based on the 50 principles of our country, and all discussions will focus on strengthening our economy and competitiveness, consolidating our unity, identity and national culture, and completing our development path.”

The current session of the annual meetings of the UAE government, which will be held between November 7 and 8, 2023, includes discussing the directions of the UAE government and reviewing the most prominent and important outcomes of the initiatives and programs that were launched, in addition to reviewing the final preparations to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties between November 30 and December 12, 2023.

Government agenda

The annual meetings, in their current session, review the most prominent and important developments of the legislative and judicial sector in the country, and review the country’s achievements in the carbon neutrality file, the comprehensive partnership agreement program and its impact on the future of the UAE economy, in addition to presenting the government’s plans in the investment file, digital transformation, climate and food security, health and housing. And others, in a way that supports the country’s journey in consolidating the approach of flexibility and adaptation to global changes and developments, and aims to enhance its global position on the economic, investment and humanitarian levels, as a preferred destination for living, establishing businesses, investing and learning.

Meetings

It is worth noting that the annual meetings of the UAE government were launched in 2017 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and are held over two consecutive days, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers of the UAE government. And all local governments, represented by their executive councils and various federal and local authorities, to discuss current development challenges and develop visions and development projects for the future of the country, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, as it is the largest national meeting of its kind and the unifying national platform for unifying government work at the federal and local levels.