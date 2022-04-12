April is the month in which the annual declarations of natural persons must be submitted, some obligatory, others optional to manage balances in favor; by the way, the first deposits of balances in favor of some taxpayers are already reported this Monday 11

The SAT has released a section on its portal with help information for the Annual Declaration of Natural Persons with guidance information.

http://omawww.sat.gob.mx/DeclaracionAnual2021/Paginas/index.html

– What about deductible interest?

An important personal deduction in the annual declaration of natural persons is deductible interest, these originate from real interest payments (greater than inflation) of mortgage loans. As the annual inflation rate for 2021 is 7.36%, the deductible interest has actually decreased significantly for the annual 2021

https://www.gob.mx/sat/prensa/deduccion-de-intereses-reales-por-credito-hipotecario-016-2022

– Positive balance

If you opt for a refund, you must review the correct capture of the bank CLABE to receive the bank transfer. Some taxpayers choose “compensation” to pay part of the ISR provisional payments in 2022 with that balance in favor.

– Payment options if ISR is in charge

The deadline for submission is Monday, May 2. The amount payable can be in a single installment or up to 6 installments, indicating that option at the time of submitting the annual declaration.

Recommendations:

Prior to filing the annual return, review and obtain professional advice to best comply with this tax obligation.

francisco.gamez@gamezleyva.com

www.gamezleyva.com