Market estimates that it will be within the tolerance range determined by the CMN (National Monetary Council)

Measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), inflation in Brazil slowed from 5.19% in September to 4.82% in October. The annual rate interrupted a sequence of 3 consecutive months of increases, but is still above the target ceiling, which is 3.75%, with a tolerance of up to 4.75%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released inflation data this Friday (10.nov.2023). Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 787 KB).

Annualized inflation fell, but is still above the 2023 target ceiling, which is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of up to 4.75%. Economic agents estimate that the rate will fall to within the same level by December. According to the Focus Bulletin, from B.C. (Central Bank), inflation accumulated in 12 months is expected to end the year at 4.63%.

In the year, the IPCA accumulated an increase of 3.75% and, in the last 12 months, of 4.82%, below the 5.19% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

The inflation target from 2024 onwards will be 3%, with a ceiling of 4.5%. It will be an ongoing goal. Understand here.

MONETARY POLICY

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) signaled that the basic rate, the Selic, is expected to fall from 12.25% to 11.75% per year at the next meeting, on December 12th and 13th. Monetary policy is one of the tools to control inflation.

Monetary policy has a delayed effect. O “relevant horizon” of monetary policy is approximately 18 months – or 1 and a half years. Therefore, the decision of this 4th (1st.nov) has repercussions in the first months of 2025.