Despite this slowdown, the current level remains far from the central bank’s target of 3 percent.

The institute attributed the decline in annual inflation, to the slowdown in the growth of housing and home energy prices, to 0.4 percent, down from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Transportation group price inflation also slowed from 1 percent in April year on year to 0.3 percent in May, and furniture and household appliances from 1.2 percent to 0.5 percent in May.

In April, inflation decreased slightly to 10.1 percent, down from 10.3 percent in March.

Tunisia is witnessing a severe economic crisis, which was exacerbated by the repercussions of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, and the high cost of importing energy and basic materials, following the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

And last January, the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Marwan Al-Abbasi, said that the bank’s estimates indicate an increase in inflation in 2023 to 11 percent, up from 8.3 percent in 2022.

On Saturday, Tunisia signed a financing agreement with the World Bank worth 377 million Tunisian dinars (about 122 million dollars) for a project to support the exploitation of a number of purification facilities for “waste water treatment” in a number of Tunisian governorates.

The total cost of the financing agreement, signed by the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Said, and the representative of the World Bank in Tunisia, Alexandre Arroyo, is about 1.7 billion dinars, to be implemented over 10 years.

The World Bank agreed to resume the partnership with Tunisia after it temporarily suspended it last March due to statements made by President Kais Saied regarding African immigrants, which the bank described as racist.

The immediate priorities of the new partnership program include direct support to the most affected families, and ensuring access to financing for small and medium enterprises.