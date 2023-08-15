The Saudi General Authority for Statistics said the price hike was mainly due to an 8.6 percent jump in the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and a 1.4 percent increase in food and beverage prices.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 0.3 percent from June, when they rose year-on-year by 9.1 percent. Food and beverage prices increased 0.4 percent from June.

Clothing and footwear prices decreased by 3.9 percent year-on-year and by 0.8 percent month-on-month. Home furnishing and equipment prices also declined 2.5 percent on an annual basis and 0.3 percent on a monthly basis.

Inflation in Saudi Arabia continues to decline since the beginning of the year, when it recorded 3.4 percent in January.