Inflation in Russia in January 2022 was 0.99% after 0.82% in December 2021. This follows the February 9 review by the Ministry of Economic Development on the current price situation.

In annual terms, inflation accelerated to 8.73% in January 2022. Whereas by February 4 of the same year, it accelerated to 8.80%.

According to the presented data, inflation turned out to be somewhat lower than analysts’ expectations.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the main contributor to inflation is still the rise in food prices.

Earlier, on February 8, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that inflationary pressure in Russia is associated with global trends. According to him, the country’s authorities are currently taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

On January 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the indexation of insurance pensions by 8.6%. Arguing for the need to index pensions above the inflation rate, the head of state pointed out that the decisions taken earlier would not be able to cover the expenses of pensioners due to rising prices.

At the same time, at the end of January, Izvestia got acquainted with the data of EMISS (the state information system that aggregates statistics from different departments) and found out that five regions of Russia ended 2021 with double-digit inflation. Thus, Dagestan, Kalmykia, Khakassia, as well as the Altai Territory and Sevastopol became the subjects with the largest price increase.