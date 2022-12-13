This may give the Federal Reserve an excuse to start reducing the size of the increase in interest rates tomorrow, Wednesday, which gave a strong impetus to futures contracts on the American Stock Exchange, while the dollar fell by more than 1.2 percent.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that the consumer price index increased 0.1 percent last month, after advancing 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 percent.

On an annual basis, the consumer price index increased by 7.1 percent in November, the smallest increase since December 2021.

Annual inflation came in better than forecasts of 7.3 percent, compared to 7.7 percent in October.