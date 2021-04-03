Annual inflation in Russia in April will be 5.5 percent. It is reported by RIA News with reference to expert forecasts.

The main factors driving inflation in April will remain the rise in food prices on world exchanges, disruptions in supply chains due to the pandemic, as well as the prolonged effect of the transfer of the weakening of the ruble in 2020 to prices. This was pointed out by the chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasiliev.

The director of the rating service of the NRA Sergei Grishunin, in turn, suggested that inflation in annual terms in April will not start to slow down. In his opinion, inflation will peak in April and May.

Earlier on April 3, Bloomberg noted that the Russian economy, which suffered significantly less than others during the pandemic, is recovering from the coronavirus recession. Experts note that this is due to the decision of the Russian authorities not to reintroduce a nationwide quarantine. It is also emphasized that the relatively soft restrictions during the pandemic contributed to the fact that the epidemic did not hit Russia’s GDP so hard.

On April 1, it became known that residents of Russia who took part in a survey of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse noticed that their income fell by 24 percent compared to the time before the coronavirus pandemic. The worst situation is in Thailand (minus 45 percent), and best of all in China (minus 10 percent). The Russians took the lead in the anti-rating to make savings if possible. Only 55 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to increase their monthly savings; among all survey participants, the average figure was 79 percent.