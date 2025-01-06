Inflation in Germany averaged 2.2 percent in 2024, according to the Federal Statistical Office’s forecast. This is significantly less than in previous years.
Rising prices are anathema to consumers. Nevertheless, people should be happy that at least the times of exorbitantly high, sometimes double-digit price increases are over. The trend has long been visible in the monthly measurements, but a look at the past twelve months now provides certainty: annual inflation in 2024 was 2.2 percent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced in its estimate on Monday. A comparison with previous years shows how much the price dynamics have decreased: in 2023 the average inflation was 5.9 percent, in 2022 it was even 6.9 percent.
