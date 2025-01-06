Rising prices are anathema to consumers. Nevertheless, people should be happy that at least the times of exorbitantly high, sometimes double-digit price increases are over. The trend has long been visible in the monthly measurements, but a look at the past twelve months now provides certainty: annual inflation in 2024 was 2.2 percent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced in its estimate on Monday. A comparison with previous years shows how much the price dynamics have decreased: in 2023 the average inflation was 5.9 percent, in 2022 it was even 6.9 percent.