The producer price index (PPI) in Germany jumped to 33.5% in April compared to the same month in 2021, according to data published this Friday, 20, by Destatis, as the statistics agency is known. from the country. The annual rate of PPI accelerated from 30.9% in March. Compared to the previous month, the index rose 2.8% in April. According to Destatis, energy prices in the country – which rose 87.3% compared to April 2021 and 2.5% compared to March – were decisive for the interannual increase in the index. Disregarding the effect of the increase in energy, the PPI rose 16.3% in April in the interannual criterion and 3.0% compared to March.

