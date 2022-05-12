Volkswagen wants to be as profitable in the sale of electric cars as in the business with combustion engines. “We assume that the e-mobility business will be as profitable as our combustion engine business sooner than planned,” said CEO Herbert Diess on Thursday at the virtual general meeting. The reason is that the group is rolling out its modular system with more and more vehicle models, more and more factories are being converted to the production of electric cars and the platform technology is also being sold to competitors such as Ford. Until now, Volkswagen assumed that in two to three years it would earn as much with e-cars as with conventional combustion engines.

In view of the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China’s economic metropolis Shanghai, however, dark clouds are gathering for the economy. Diess stated that Volkswagen is able to handle crises. “Thanks to good crisis management, we are financially robust and have strengthened our resilience.” Management will continue to push ahead with the restructuring in 2022, despite geopolitical and economic challenges.

Normalization of the supply situation

Diess has indicated a slight easing of the additional delivery problems caused by the Ukraine war – but in his estimation the conflict is not likely to end anytime soon. “We assume that the supply situation will normalize even if the war lasts longer,” said the manager of Europe’s largest car company. However, the economic sanctions that have been imposed on Russia so far have not yet had the planned effect: “The hope of ending the war quickly with tough sanctions has not been fulfilled.”

Regardless of this, the CEO warned of a permanent isolation of the Russian Federation or other regions. “The premature swan song to the “change through trade” model does not go far enough. Forming blocs cannot be our answer.” Global problems such as the “climate catastrophe” can only be solved together.

In addition to the bottlenecks in the supply of urgently needed microchips, the consequences of further disrupted supply chains have hit the industry since the beginning of the war. These included, above all, missing cable harnesses that suppliers produce in the Ukraine. “We were able to largely compensate for the production losses in Europe,” said Diess. Among other things, Volkswagen expanded production in South America and China – but this is not a long-term solution.







Electric SUVs and pick-ups in the pipeline

On the eve of the Annual General Meeting, Volkswagen announced that it would be entering the lucrative business with pick-ups and off-road SUVs in the USA and is launching two purely electric models. The supervisory board gave the green light on Wednesday to revive the traditional US brand “Scout”. Series production is scheduled to start in 2026. The car company did not give any financial details.

Reuters had previously learned from corporate circles that the supervisory board would probably release 100 million euros to build up the brand. Further funds were to follow later, for the financing of which external investors were also to be won. A later IPO of these activities is not excluded. A new work is also being discussed.