A few years ago there was an argument about Qatar at FC Bayern’s annual general meeting, this time the members were only concerned about the jersey colors. The record champions’ annual briefing ended quite harmoniously on Sunday – and with record numbers. FC Bayern is a very healthy club, it has also coped with a year without a title for its footballers and if you listen deep into its soul, there is actually only one problem: they want more of the big cake of television money.

The rights have now brought in almost four and a half billion euros for the first and second division clubs in four years, which is actually slightly more than before despite times of crisis. But who gets how much? There are very different opinions about this. And because we are also a small debating club at the SZ football talk “And now about sports”, this time it’s all about money. Moderator Jonas Beckenkamp enters into the discussion with the experts Martin Schneider and Philipp Schneider, who were on site at Bayern’s annual general meeting.

