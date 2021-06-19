Pachuca, Hidalgo. / 06.18.2021 21:55:54

The Secretary of Health of Hidalgo informed the municipal presidents of Pachuca, Tulancingo and Actopan that there are no conditions to carry out the traditional expo, fairs and employer celebrations since they represent a concentration and mobilization of people and currently the risk of contagion by covid persists.

In accordance with Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera, Secretary of Health of Hidalgo, a meeting was held with the mayors of Pachuca, Sergio Banos Rubio, from Tulancingo, Jorge Marquez Alvarado, and with the mayor of Actopan, Tatiana Angeles Moreno, who were asked to communicate the recommendation and postpone those events.

The secretary explained that in addition to the latent risk of infections due to this type of event, some additional aspects have been considered so as not to expose the population of Hidalgo to the holding of the fairs.

Benítez Herrera commented on the dereconversion of hospitals and the redistribution of medical and paramedical personnel hired to care for covid-19 patients, reducing the number of beds available by 70 percent, this in compliance with the provisions and guidelines established by the federal Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, the graphs of eight states of the country that have registered an increase in the number of cases due to covid-19 were presented. All the entities that present an increase in their cases have in common being tourist destinations.

Cases in Hidalgo

In the case of our state, epidemiological figures show for more than a month a significant slowdown in the pandemic and a decrease in the epidemiological curve, according to the Ministry of Health.

Alejandro Benítez explained that, according to data from the Undersecretariat of Public Health, it is the central-south area of ​​the entity that is at the greatest risk, not only from a rebound in cases, but from infections by other genetic variants of the virus.

The position of the mayors was to safeguard the integrity of the population, so the agreements reached were that the employer’s fairs will not be held in the state of Hidalgo, as they had developed until before the pandemic, since this implies a significant concentration and mobility of people.

Alternatives will be sought to minimize the impact of not holding these events. The Pachuca Fair, scheduled for October, will not take place this year.

The municipalities of Tulancingo and Actopan not to hold the fairs in their municipal seats.

The Undersecretariat of Economic Development of the State Government’s Secretariat of Economic Development will coordinate a strategy to carry out actions in favor of the businesses that participate in the fairs, with the support of the homologous areas in the municipalities.

Finally, and given the proximity of the Actopan festival, the search for alternatives of relief and support to the businesses that participate in these celebrations was proposed in order to take care of their economy as much as possible and not affect their income due to the cancellation of the annual parties.

In addition to the above, we are already working with the Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Hidalgo, the Undersecretariat of Public Health and the Secretariat of Tourism, to establish the strategies that allow to carry out the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos safely, punctually following the corresponding health guidelines and protocols.