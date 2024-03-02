The changes in the tax system have raised some doubts for taxpayers about who is required to file their tax return. Annual Declaration 2024 before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), this in order to comply with your tax obligations and avoid fines or sanctions from the authorities.

The Annual statement It is an important procedure that allows taxpayers to report their income, deductions and tax obligations from the previous year. That is why today we will explain to you who must comply with the 2024 Annual Declaration.

Which taxpayers must submit their 2024 Annual Return?

Individuals with Business and Professional Activities: These taxpayers are those who carry out business or professional activities, such as businessmen, merchants, doctors, lawyers, among others. Which indicates that they must pay taxes in the Regime of Individuals with business and professional activity, as well as those registered in the Tax Incorporation Regime (RIF).

Salaried Workers with Income Over 400,000 Pesos Annually: These salaried employees who had income greater than 400 thousand pesos during their previous fiscal year are required to present the Annual Declaration in 2024. Including employees of private companies, public organizations, as well as financial institutions.

Taxpayers who obtained rental income: Those taxpayers who obtained income from leasing, whether from real estate or personal property, are required to submit their Annual Return in 2024. This applies to both landlords of homes, commercial premises, offices, and owners of leased personal property.

Individuals with Income from Fees and Professional Activities: Taxpayers who earned income from the provision of professional services, fees, commissions, among others, are also required to file their Annual Return in 2024. This includes independent professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, accountants, among others.

Who is not required to submit the 2024 Annual Return?

According to the information presented by the SAT Not all employees are required to submit the annual declaration, meeting criteria such as having obtained income exclusively from salaries of a single employer and payroll CFDI is issued for the entire income.

Those who have earned salary and interest income are also exempt. nominal amounts that do not exceed 20 thousand pesos of financial institutions.

It should be noted that the obligation to present the Annual statement is not limited to the cases previously indicated, because there are other situations that could generate this obligation, as well as obtaining income from interest, dividends, profits on the stock marketamong others.