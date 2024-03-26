He Service tax administration (SAT) has implemented a tool that will facilitate the presentation of the Annual Declaration for fiscal year 2023 for natural persons.

Its about Simulator, available until March 31, 2024which allows taxpayers to view the information prefilled in the system, as well as learn about new updates and improvements.

He Simulator provides the possibility of verifying the pre-filling of various tax items, such as income, expenses, authorized and personal deductions, withholdings, provisional payments and credit balances, if any.

This allows taxpayers to review their information in detail before officially submitting it to the SAT.

To access the Simulator, taxpayers must enter the Submit your section. Annual Declarationl of natural persons on the SAT website and follow the indicated steps.

The requirements to use this tool are to have the RFC (Federal Taxpayer Registry) and the password or e-signature on hand.

The SAT reminds taxpayers that the Annual Declaration 2023 It is a tax obligation that must be met in the period from April 1 to April 30, 2024. It is important to be aware of this deadline to avoid possible penalties or setbacks.

To provide assistance and resolve questions, the SAT offers various means of contact:

MarcaSAT: available throughout the country by dialing 55 627 22 728, and for calls from abroad the number is (+52) 55 627 22 728. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. except holidays.

One on one chat: Taxpayers can access the customer service chat on the SAT website.

Virtual office: To obtain help and guidance online, you can schedule an appointment at the following link: quotes.sat.gob.mx/.

SAT offices: Located in different cities in the country, taxpayers can personally go to the SAT facilities. To find the nearest office, you can consult the directory at the following link: https://www.sat.gob.mx/personas/directorio-nacional-de-modulos-de-servicios-tributarios.

OrientaSAT: available on the SAT Portal or on the 2023 Annual Declaration minisite, where additional information and answers to frequently asked questions are provided.

With these tools and communication channels, the SAT seeks to facilitate compliance with tax obligations and provide personalized assistance to taxpayers during the process of submitting the 2023 Annual Return.