The annual rate of consumer inflation (CPI) in countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) slowed to 5.6% in June from 5.9% in May, according to a report released by the OECD on Monday.

In the G20, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world, the annual CPI rate fell from 7.3% in May to 7% in June, the OECD detailed.

In the G7 alone, the annual CPI fell from 2.9% to 2.7% over the same period.



