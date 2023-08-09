If you choose the left lane at the traffic lights, that comes with certain responsibilities as far as we are concerned. Especially if there is an expulsion plane in front of you, you are in a passenger car and there is a slow truck next to you. It’s up to you to pass them smoothly – or to fit right in behind them. If you don’t want this, stand on the right.

This Peugeot driver exhibits one of the most annoying behaviors in traffic: turn on the turn signal and hope that everything will solve itself. Just like merging on the highway with 80 and hoping everyone pulls over. The driver of the Peugeot pulls up just as fast as the truck, and just hangs next to it until it’s too late. Fortunately, there is a piece of roadside.

Well, anyone can make an error of judgment and there is indeed little space in front of the truck. But if the Peugeot had accelerated a little from the start and gave the truck a little space, nothing would have happened. Or even better: the Peugeot could have merged right behind the truck. Then there was no problem at all.

Getting past it quickly is your responsibility

And while we’ve got you: if you’re standing on the left at the traffic light next to a truck and an expulsion plane is approaching, also check your rear view mirror whether there are more people who want to pass the truck. They also trust that you will pass quickly enough so that they may also be able to pass. You have that responsibility, as far as we are concerned.