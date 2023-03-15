Hogwarts Legacy received a recent patch that mainly focused on bug fixes and ray tracing. However, the patch notes omitted a change, quickly spotted by players and later confirmed by developer Avalanche, which is more of an improvement to the gameplay experience. They shut up those damn statues!

Ignatia Wildsmith is a long-deceased witch, remembered and immortalized in the wizarding world for her invention of Floo powder. For those who don’t know, Floo powder is what you use to move quickly around Hogwarts Legacy. In the game, you do this by approaching the statues of Ignatia Wildsmith which, being a magical world, speak to you. And boy does Ignatia go on and on about how cool her invention is and how traveling broadens the mind and oh my gosh let me travel fast please!

“I just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that was not included in the patch notes,” said Chandler Wood, Avalanche’s community manager. “We’ve reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith’s lines (a significant reduction), so while traveling with Floo powder is definitely more convenient, you won’t have to constantly listen to it.”

I’m probably exaggerating, but Ignatia was annoying, more because of how often you move quickly than anything especially wrong with the character or acting – it was all a bit constant and players have been complaining about it for months. Being the fans of Harry Potter Calm, reasonable people, of course, some have declared the talkative inventor to be a Voldemort-level nuisance, which seems a bit of a stretch.

Ignatia, of course, still exists. And she still talks to the player, but not as much as before. Despite the controversy surrounding the game, Hogwarts Legacy has had a successful launch, with over a billion dark wizards killed so far. The director says there are “no current plans” for DLC, though he hopes that will change, and the modding scene is in full swing: perhaps the best recent idea is a mod that lets you cast spells with your voice. Though Ignatia may now find that quite difficult to enjoy.

Via: PC Gamer