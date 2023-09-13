Jordi Cortizo It is one of the riskiest signings that Monterey has done in recent years. The 27-year-old midfielder arrived at Rayados after shining with Puebla and having sparks with Xolos de Tijuana and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
Despite having spent a large part of his career in low-profile teams, the player from Santiago de Querétaro has not been out of place in the Sultana del Norte and is fighting to earn a place in one of the most powerful squads in the entire League. MX.
The Mexican midfielder is in the best moment of his professional career and last weekend he debuted with the Mexican National Team in the friendly against Australia.
Cortizo recently spoke, in an interview with TV Azteca, about the competition he will have in Monterrey after the signings of Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, players who play in the same positions as him.
In this exchange, Cortizo talked about the tough competition he will face in the Apertura 2023 and joked about it.
“It’s complicated because we know the hierarchy that players of that magnitude have and it also made me laugh because I started the tournament as a starter… and Canales arrives. Well, now from the left… and ‘Tecate’ arrives. Well, what? “Now what? Where do I go, right?”
– Jordi Cortizo to TV Azteca
Finally, Cortizo stated that this level of competition raises the level of the team and that he will continue to be constant and working to earn a place in the squad led by Fernando Ortiz.
