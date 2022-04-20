A silly joke, know-it-all comment or a sarcastic stab under water: everyone has a colleague who sometimes gets the blood under their nails. How can you make sure that the annoying behavior stops without harming the collaboration?

People come in all shapes and sizes. That also applies to colleagues. Some become your best friends and others you may prefer to avoid as much as possible. Yet you also have to be able to work with the latter category. That person probably won’t stop doing the behavior that annoys you so much on their own. According to team coach Ingrid Sikking, there is no other option than to address the colleague in question. ,,That’s scary to do, so a lot of people ignore themselves. They just let it happen. But with this you do yourself and the other short.”

The annoyances continue, partly because the colleague often does not realize that he or she is generating so many irritations. “So there is no change in behavior. And eventually the irritations become too much. You then lash out at the colleague, which only makes the situation worse.” Due to the sudden anger, the colleague feels attacked and a stressful situation arises.

Sikking advises addressing the irritating colleague before the situation gets out of hand. But think before you enter the conversation. Don’t attack right away. People often see it as criticism if they are held accountable for their behavior.”

Instead of telling the other person what he or she is doing wrong, it is wiser to keep the conversation close to yourself, says communication coach Hanneke Hoppenbouwer. “Tell me why the behavior bothers you and how it affects you personally.”

Put yourself in the position of the other person during the conversation. “There is often an underlying cause for the irritating behavior. Perhaps the colleague is not feeling well or he does not have a good home situation”, says HoppenBuilder. “You only find out if you really start talking to each other.”

Always conduct the conversation one-on-one, even if the behavior affects several colleagues. “Don’t approach that person together. Choose someone to speak. Then it doesn’t come across as threatening or accusatory and it’s better to talk to someone.”



Quote

What makes you so annoyed? It often says something about yourself Ingrid Sikking, team coach

In this conversation, also work directly towards a solution, where you clearly indicate your limits, says Sikking. “In this way, the colleague also immediately gets tools to solve the problem. For example, does someone always talk about the past? Let it be known that it bothers you when the person says so many times that everything was better in the past. This time will not come back. You’d rather talk about now.”

Has the situation still not changed weeks later? Then go to the manager, Hoppen Builder advises. ,,But always try to work it out together first, that only strengthens the bond on the work floor and benefits cooperation.”

Hold up a mirror

If a colleague annoys you, try to think about your own behaviour, Sikking advises. ,,This colleague works as a kind of mirror. What makes you so annoyed? It often says something about yourself, because the person is probably doing something that you might have trouble with.

According to Sikking, the behavior that bothers you is often something you would not dare to do yourself. “Suppose a company has set up a foosball table where employees can relax for a while. If someone often plays table football, this behavior can get on the nerves of the perpetually working colleagues. What does this say about you? Wouldn’t it be good if you took a break too? If you think about it in this way, there is a good chance that the irritations will also decrease.”

The same applies to the employee who always takes the floor during the meeting. Sikking: ,,If this behavior bothers you, you may want to speak more often yourself.”

Hoppen Builder also advises that you first consult yourself with these kinds of annoyances. ,,Find out where the behavior affects you before you put the accusation on someone else. Sometimes you can already change something yourself so that the problem will solve itself.”





