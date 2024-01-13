Leo, suffering from Down syndrome, in a moment of fatigue had blocked the road and a man passed him and insulted him

The unfortunate protagonist of a very unpleasant episode that occurred a few days ago in Tirolo, in the province of Sondrio, was the little Leo. The child, who suffers from Down syndrome, had problems while crossing the road and blocked traffic for a few minutes. An irritated motorist accelerated and, as he passed, risked hurting the child. The mother, shocked, decided to respond to that man by teaching everyone a lesson.

A episode which is not difficult to judge unfortunatehappened a few days ago in Tirano, a small town of around 8 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Sondrio.

The unfortunate protagonist was little Leo, a small child suffering from Down syndrome, who while crossing the street together with his mother he had a moment of difficulty.

That moment of difficulty caused a traffic block on Via Lungo Adda, where several cars remained stationary waiting for the little one to get better.

Among the many drivers of the cars, however, there was one who, irritatedAnd set off at high speed and with a sudden maneuver he overtook the other cars and Leo, who fortunately and by chance was not injured.

Passing, moreover, the man seems to have also insulted the little boy and his mother.

Leo's mother's lesson

The child's mother herself, after the fact, decided to give one life lesson not only to that rude and inhumane man, but to everyone. Here are his words, written in a long and touching post on social media:

Dear motorist who today around 2pm on the Adda in Tirano, you were slowed down by a small child with Down syndrome while you were going to work, I just want to say I'm sorry. I am his mother and I was having difficulty managing his problem and my son Leo was having a lot of difficulty managing himself and couldn't make himself understood.

Unfortunately, Leo blocked traffic for about 5 minutes, which may seem like a short time, but for those going to work it can be a lot. I'm sorry you decided to make a dangerous maneuver in the car to overtake him (no one else did and they must have all been a bit annoyed). That maneuver was not only dangerous for my baby, but disrespectful. You also insulted us while passing by us and I assure you that neither Leo nor I wanted to experience our difficulties in the middle of the street.

“Dear motorist, today you will probably enjoy health and youth, but old age and illness lead you to experience your fragility and to need understanding and help. I hope you won't meet people who are as tolerant and indifferent as you were with us, because it hurts. Today you can decide to change your attitude and do it together with those around you. I remember your company car and your face. If I meet you I would be pleased to introduce you to my Leo, who in addition to many frailties also has enormous resources. He is witty, autonomous and wants to do his part in the world. See you soon“.