The future of Carlos Salcedo takes a different course every day, the Mexican defender is very clear that he wants to leave Tigres, something that Miguel Herrera’s coaching staff has confirmed, however, for now no one has put a juicy offer on the desk of the felines with a number that definitively signs the departure of the ‘Titan’.
To date, Tigres and Toronto are in negotiations to finalize the transfer of the Mexican as soon as possible, however, these are not advancing as expected by the player himself, who was seen outside the royal team this very beginning of weeks, something that It hasn’t happened and that has gotten him into trouble with the feline board.
Prior to the defeat against Puebla, through his social networks, Salcedo published a message with the legend “the last dance” referring to the fact that this would be his last game with Tigres, something that surprised and annoyed the royal board, because they considered a lack of respect that the Mexican defender affirmed something that is not yet closed between the teams, which caused a very strong wake-up call. At the moment the offer from Toronto does not convince the UANL team one bit, who are already considering making the Mexican defender fulfill his contract until December.
