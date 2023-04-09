This winter Diego Laínez joined the UANL Tigres. The Mexican was erased by Sporting Braga from Portugal after the club ended his loan because he did not convince the coaching staff. In the same way, Betis refused to receive him back since Pellegrini did not have a place within the squad for him. Therefore, for the end of 22 years, the only viable path on the table was to return to Mexico.
In Tigres they chose to give Diego a vote of confidence thinking that he could recover his best version with the ball. However, the passage of the national team through the team in the north of the country has been a total disappointment, since his performance on the field is painful. He is not even close to being able to fight to be at least a starter, so, within the board of the cats there would already be a discomfort with the one formed in America.
Miguel Arizpe points out that the people in the UANL team will have contact with Diego to demand that he raise his sporting level on the field, since his signing was not easy to bear and his contribution is literally reduced to nothing. During his presence in all the competitions of the UANL, Laínez has not been able to contribute a single assist, not a single goal, he has not even been able to complete an entire game from minute one until the end of the match.
