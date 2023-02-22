Guadalajara is having a season in sporting terms far superior to what they had presented years ago, the Verde Valle team, led by Paunovic, has not yet been able to reach a level of play and spectacular football, however, it cannot be denied that Verde Valle’s team is at least getting used to adding, they know how to get results even in games where they can’t find fullness with the ball at their feet.
Chivas is located in the fifth position trying to sneak into the league for the first time in years without having to depend on the playoffs. Although, at least within the field, everything is fullness, happiness and good confidence among the group, at the management level a problem has arisen with the work that is being done in a specific area, the team’s management is tired of having to experience injuries every week and will analyze in detail what happens with the medical chart of the herd.
Throughout practically the entire tournament, the Chivas squad has not been able to repeat initial draws as the club usually presents new injuries week by week, however, the new break by José Juan Macías has been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as the Mexican will lose nearly all the rest of the year and this is not at all happy with the management of Fernando Hierro, who is preparing a detailed analysis to define what is being done wrong with the club’s medical staff, as well as the physical preparation area and put an end to the problem.
#Annoyance #Chivas #due #excess #injuries
Leave a Reply