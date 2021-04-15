An international jury announced that a design by eight Egyptian architects has won the international competition to rebuild the historic Al-Nuri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, which is one of the main components of UNESCO’s ambitious project “Reviving the Spirit of Mosul” aimed at rehabilitating the ancient city, which is supported by the UAE.

The winning project, called “Dialogue Al-Arwaq”, was chosen from among 123 designs. It was submitted by a team of four partners, headed by Salah El-Din Samir Haridi, with Khaled Farid El-Deeb, Sherif Farag Ibrahim, Tariq Ali Mohamed, and four architectural designers, namely Noha Mansour Rayan and Hajar Abed. Al-Ghani Gad, Muhammad Saad Jamal, and Yusra Muhammad al-Baha.

In addition, Her Excellency the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, said: “The selection of the winning design for the international competition to rebuild the Al-Nuri Mosque complex represents an important milestone in the initiative to“ revive the spirit of Mosul. ”In 2018, the United Arab Emirates was the first country to take the initiative. In cooperation with UNESCO, to proceed with this step, which is derived from the history and legacy of the city of Mosul and the steadfastness and strength of its people, “adding,” We have come close to achieving this important achievement that embodies the common commitment to restore social cohesion, brotherhood and tolerance in Mosul once again. “

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, said: “The reconstruction of the Al-Nuri Mosque complex, which is one of the historical monuments rooted in the fabric of the city of Mosul and its history, will leave a prominent imprint in the efforts exerted to push for reconciliation and social cohesion in the city that has been torn apart by war.” “Heritage sites and historical monuments stimulate people’s sense of belonging, community and identity.

It plays a fundamental role in reviving the spirit of Mosul in particular and Iraq in general. ”Award winners are veteran architects with a proven track record of heritage rehabilitation, urban planning and climate-friendly architecture, and will prepare a more detailed design for the reconstruction of the Al-Nuri Mosque complex, to be launched in late fall 2021.

The project envisages rebuilding the historic prayer hall in the Al-Nuri Mosque, and achieving harmony between the pillars of the complex, which is the largest public space in the Old City of Mosul, and its urban surroundings, by creating open public spaces with five entrances linking them to the surrounding streets. The prayer hall will restore the shape it was in before the destruction of the Al-Nuri Mosque in 2017, with improvements being made, in terms of utilizing natural lighting and creating large spaces designated for women and VIPs, so that they are connected to the main hall through an open, semi-covered space that can be used as an open place for prayer. . The winning project intends to create walled gardens that simulate the historic homes and gardens that existed around the prayer hall before its design was modified in 1944.

The team said in a statement: “Our team worked with great passion to present a project that first and foremost achieves the goal of social cohesion and revives the spirit of the site in all its details. We look forward to completing the design and helping to revive the spirit of the ancient city of Mosul.” The winning design will receive a prize of $ 50,000 and the contract to prepare the detailed design for the complex.

The next-ranked candidates will receive cash prizes in recognition of their work, as a prize of $ 30,000 will be presented to a team from India, a prize of $ 20,000 will be awarded to a design from Spain, a prize of $ 15,000 will be awarded to a team from the United States, and a prize $ 10,000 to a team of architects from the United Arab Emirates, France, Turkey and Lebanon. UNESCO launched the international competition for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Al-Nuri Mosque complex in Mosul in November 2020.

The competition was prepared in close coordination with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office, and with the support of the United Arab Emirates, who are all members of the joint steering committee of the project. The rebuilding of the Al-Nuri Mosque complex is part of UNESCO’s pioneering initiative to “revive the spirit of Mosul”, which started its first spark in 2018 with the aim of rehabilitating the historical fabric of the Old City of Mosul, reviving its cultural life, and strengthening its educational system to ensure that everyone enjoys a quality education.

The joint steering committee for the project and for the international architectural competition for the Al-Nuri Mosque complex stipulated that the participants should preserve parts of the prayer hall that survived the destruction of the mosque in 2017, and merge it with the new buildings, and the committee also called for the rehabilitation of historical monuments as part of the site that will acquire a state. New thanks to the new design. By aiming to create new spaces for the local community, to be used in the context of education and social and cultural activities, the project serves the people of Mosul in ways that go beyond its main religious function.