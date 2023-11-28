The Zayed Sustainability Prize will announce the winners during the awards ceremony that will be held on December 1, during the upcoming Conference of the States Parties (COP28) in the UAE.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is a pioneering global award, launched by the UAE in 2008, to honor and support small and medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations and international high schools that provide sustainable solutions that benefit communities around the world. In the midst of striving to confront increasing global challenges, students are taking the initiative to find sustainable solutions that address pressing issues affecting their schools and communities, and the Zayed Sustainability Prize honors the most impactful of these solutions based on its firm commitment to supporting tomorrow’s leaders in the field of sustainability. The award was established to commemorate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of humanitarian work and sustainability. Since its establishment, the award has honored 106 winners, whose innovative and inspiring solutions have positively impacted the lives of more than 378 million people and contributed to accelerating development. Sustainable on a global scale. The award is given to winners in six categories, including health, food, energy, water, climate action and global high schools. The award highlights the finalists in the high school category from the Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa regions, and provides a summary of their proposed projects to address pressing issues, empower communities and inspire change on a global scale.

Students from the Freedom School for High Performance in Peru plan to use a plant-based water purification phytoremediation system to purify the Mochica Aqueduct in the city of Laredo, which has long been polluted and often ends up as a dumping ground for local residents’ waste. The project also focuses on… On the environmental and cognitive aspects in the field of sustainability, as it aims to train 30 students and 6 teachers on environmental management skills, and later expand the scope of the training program to include 2,000 students and 50 teachers. Students from the Licio Baldomero Lilo Figueroa School in Chile aim to create a community recycling network to collect waste resulting from the annual local fair and turn it into fertilizer, in parallel with promoting sustainable food farming practices. The project’s trained student ambassadors will educate about 800 community members and encourage gardening and the use of organic materials. In the future, the school looks forward to expanding the project to include a national network for recycling organic waste, and establishing a research center.

Students from the New Horizons School in Argentina aim to address excessive public lighting, which not only affects energy consumption, but also affects public health. The students plan to install pedestrian lights that are activated via Bluetooth technology, which will reduce energy waste and light pollution, which will benefit more than 20,000 community members.

Sub-Saharan Africa Finalists: Gwani Ibrahim Dan Haga Academy, Nigeria The Gwani Ibrahim Dan Haga Academy in Nigeria is planning a project aimed at helping smallholder farmers by building solar-powered drying units to reduce post-harvest losses, which It will contribute to increasing the income of 13,000 farmers and positively impact 200,000 community members. The project, which aims to increase income by 40%, includes training 300 students and 50 teachers to be solar energy ambassadors.

Lighthouse Primary and Secondary School, Mauritius. Students from Lighthouse Primary and Secondary School in Mauritius are working to address the issue of energy and food sustainability, by creating a solar-powered greenhouse for hydroponics purposes. The project will also include creating an outdoor garden and orchard to use its food products in the school canteen, in addition to… To convert waste into fertilizer. The greenhouse’s production capacity is expected to reach 4,300 megawatt hours of solar energy per month.

Usab Community School, Zimbabwe. Students from Usab Community School in Zimbabwe are working on a project that includes installing solar panels, creating a hydroponic system, and preserving local species of medicinal plants in the school garden. The solar-powered greenhouse will rely on recycled water, and is expected to It accommodates 8,000 local plants, and provides the school with all its green vegetable requirements, in addition to providing a source of locally grown products for the surrounding community.

Finalists for the Middle East and North Africa region: The International School, Morocco. Students at the International School of Morocco are planning a project aimed at improving the quality of energy, water and food at the school while enhancing the overall health of the students. The school will convert seaweed and algae into edible food, organic fertilizers and biogas. The edible algae will enrich the nutritional value of school meals, while the use of algae in agriculture will prevent water evaporation after irrigation. Biogas will be produced from algae waste used in the fermentation process to produce biopesticides.

JSS International School, UAE JSS International School in the UAE plans to expand its project that works to improve soil fertility and reduce palm frond waste. Expanding the project would add many potential benefits, including enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing crop diversity, and providing more land for agriculture. In achieving its goals, the project will focus on benefiting from the palm trees that are abundant in the region and rich in cellulose content.

The Outstanding School of Science and Technology in Obour, Egypt The Outstanding School of Science and Technology in Obour in Egypt seeks to establish a comprehensive water treatment and hydroponics system to reduce water waste and meet the nutritional needs of the school. The project is expected to benefit more than 6,000 students, by improving access to clean water by generating 47 cubic meters of water per day.

