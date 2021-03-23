Sharjah (WAM) – Sharjah Youth Foundation, affiliated to the “Rubu Qarn” Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators, announced the winning works in the categories of “Theater Creativity for Young People”

Abdullah Salem Al Shamsi, affiliated with Al Madam Youth Center, won the Theatrical Writing Award and the Theatrical Viewing Award, and Muhammad Abdullah Al Abdouli, the associate of the Dibba Al Hosn Youth Center, won the Theatrical Performance category award, and Abdul Rahman Al Khalfi, the Khorfakkan Youth Center’s affiliate, won the Theatrical Viewing Award.

Fatima Muhammad Musharbak, Acting Director of Sharjah Youth, explained that the award allowed the participants to communicate their distinctive ideas and works in an exceptional manner, and for the participants who were not lucky, their work and the distinction they presented will remain a subject of pride for them and the Sharjah youth.

The virtual honoring ceremony included a symposium entitled “Emerging and Future Theater”, with the participation of many artists from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Arab world and the world, where they shared their experiences with Sharjah Youth and put forward many distinct ideas and recommendations that may contribute to the development of the emerging theater in the world.