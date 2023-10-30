Dubai (Etihad)

The Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Foundation announced that Hassan Talab, Amin Saleh, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Abdul Salam bin Abdul Ali won the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award, the eighteenth session (2022-2023).

Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, said in a press statement: The award jury decided that this distinguished group of Arab writers and thinkers would win for their excellence in their field, and for their works that contributed to the development of literature and culture in the Arab world.

The Secretary-General added: After many deliberations among the members of the jury, I decided that the poet Hassan Talab would win the Poetry Prize, as the committee saw in his experience uniqueness, abundance, and diversity, in addition to the presence of an integrated and growing poetic project in him that is characterized by experimentation and a mixture of poetry, Sufism, and philosophical visions.

The committee also decided that the storyteller, Amin Saleh, would win the award for story, novel, and play, due to his having a different creative experience, represented by the short stories, texts, and other works he wrote that indicate that he is culturally diverse and has many interests.

Winners of the “Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award 18”

The committee decided that critic Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim won the Literary Studies and Criticism Award, whose works are characterized by clarity of methodological vision and preoccupation with the subject of the Arabic narrative, its achievements and its shifting contexts, interest in cultural issues, and reconsideration of the relationship between East and West.

The committee decided that the thinker Dr. Abdul Salam bin Abdul Ali received the Humanitarian and Future Studies Award, because he is one of the pioneers of the deconstructive school in Arab culture, and he sees literature, writing, and translation as important entrances to philosophy. His works are characterized by an easy style that brings together the specialist and the non-specialist.

The Secretary-General concluded his statement by saying: The Cultural and Scientific Achievement Award will be announced later because it is granted by decision of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and is not subject to arbitration standards like awards in other fields. He also congratulated the award winners, wishing them continued giving and creativity.

The number of nominees in all fields reached 1,861, with 231 nominees applying for the Poetry Prize, 490 nominees for short stories, novels and plays, 290 nominees for literary studies and criticism, 485 nominees for humanistic and future studies, and 270 nominees for scientific cultural achievement.

During the previous sessions, 101 Arab writers, writers, and thinkers won the award, in addition to 5 prestigious cultural institutions that contributed to spreading culture and knowledge, and more than 270 arbitrators and consultants from various cultural backgrounds ruled in their fields. The value of the prize for each of its fields is 120 thousand US dollars.

It is noteworthy that the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award is given to creators who reflect the originality of Arab thought and the aspirations of the Arab nation. It is an independent and neutral award whose award is not subject to any influences or pressures, and in its awarding criteria it is subject only to the creative aspect without regard to the political tendencies or intellectual beliefs of the candidates. It also does not discriminate between colour, religion or gender.