The Department of Culture in Sharjah revealed the names of the winners of the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity – the first edition in its 26th edition, which was launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The six literary categories of the award are: poetry, novel, short story, theatrical text, children’s literature and criticism.
His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the celebration of the winners be transferred to the Arab countries, and the Department of Culture in Sharjah has begun to implement the directives of His Highness since the year 2019, when the twenty-second session was held in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in its first movement outside the country, while preparations are currently underway to organize the activities of the current session in the Kingdom. Jordanian Hashemite in the month of April next.
Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity – First Edition, said that the award has enjoyed the support of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, since its inception, and was based on an exceptional cultural vision in the search for the first literary achievement of male and female writers from all countries of the Arab world. Which constituted the award’s identity and cultural specificity as a celebration and incubator for creators in all literary genres.
Al-Qasir added that the award has created, over its successive sessions, a creative environment full of diversity and has supplied the Arab library with hundreds of poetic, novel, nonfiction, critical and theatrical publications. The award witnesses in each session a wide Arab participation, and in this edition it attracted more than 400 literary works in a scene that indicates the importance of the competition for Arab writers. The award opens its doors in each version in order to search for new creators.
The Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the department announced the victory of 18 contestants in the twenty-sixth session with the works that were noted by the jury, and the results were as follows: First: Winners in the field of first poetry: Ghaleb Ahmed Abdo Al-Atifi from (Republic of Yemen) for His collection (Many things do not belong to me), and the second: Salam Jalil Abdul-Hussein from (Republic of Iraq) for his collection (A Curved Life) and the third: Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Abd from (Syrian Arab Republic) for his collection (Intertextuality with Water).
Secondly, the winners in the field of the short story, the first: Reham Mahmoud Issa from (Syrian Arab Republic) for her group (Samak Bahri) and the second: Kamel Muhammad Kamel Yassin from (Palestine) for his group (Street Children) and the third: Nourhan Nashat Fikri from (The Arab Republic of Egypt) On her set (When I Became a Man).
Third, the winners in the field of fiction: the first is Ali Awwad Abdullah Khudair from (the Republic of Iraq) for his novel (Shatan al-Ramad) and the second: Ahmed Sidi from the (Islamic Republic of Mauritania) for his novel (The Wolf) and the third: Anas Al-Filali from (the Kingdom of Morocco) for his novel ( My heart lives in Colorado and dies in the Grand Palace.
Fourth, the winners in the field of theater: the first, Ebaa Mustafa al-Khatib from the (Syrian Arab Republic) for her play (The Butterfly of Andalusia) and the second: Kholoud Mansour al-Musfy from the (Syrian Arab Republic) for her play (Lovers of “Don Juan”) and the third: Amira Ayman Ahmed Badawi from (Arab Republic of Egypt) for her play (The Rooster).
Fifth: Children’s Literature: The first is Haider Muhammad Houri from the (Syrian Arab Republic) for his group (I will paint your dreams with poems). Yemeni) for his collection (Colored Questions).
Sixth: Winners in the field of criticism: the first is Iman Essam Khalaf Kamel from (the Arab Republic of Egypt) for her study (Arabic poetry and digitization transformations in light of technological acceleration / theoretical framing and applied dimensions) and the second: Muhammad Hassanein Imam Hassanein, from (the Arab Republic of Egypt) for his study (Arabic poetry, from the vertical to the flashing column, “The Pain of an Old Man” as a model).
#Announcing #winners #Sharjah #Award #Arab #Creativity
Leave a Reply