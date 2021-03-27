The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announced the names of the winners of the international photography competition “The Palm in the Eyes of the World” in its twelfth session 2021 organized by the award under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award.

The results were as follows: “First category / date palm / first place” photographer Sayed Ammar Al-Sayed Ahmed Al-Sayed Abdullah Al-Ashour from the United Arab Emirates and photographer Khaled Jumaa Abdul-Rahman Murad Al-Balushi from the United Arab Emirates won the second place, and the third place was photographer Jane Evon D. Wal from the Republic of South Africa.

And in the second category / the human being and the date palm / the photographer Abdullah Sheikh bin Hussein bin Ahmed Al Sheikh from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the first place, the photographer Hisham Ramadan Shaaban Jabr Hassan from the Arab Republic of Egypt ranked first, and the third place the photographer Hosni Al-Maaloumi from the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, said that what the competition has achieved over the past 12 years strengthens the human relationship with the date palm tree by employing the art of photography as a means of developing public awareness of the importance of the date palm tree and creating a space for the exchange of experiences between photographers from all over The world and highlighting the tourism, environmental and heritage components of the date palm tree through the photographic image and encouraging the human connection with the earth and the environment.

He added that the twelfth session of the competition was marked by the participation of 752 photographers representing 25 countries around the world, and the number of participating photos reached 2,263 of the most beautiful pictures that expressed their love for the date palm tree and their relationship to the blessed tree.





