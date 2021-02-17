The El-Tayeb Salih International Prize for Written Creativity in Sudan concluded its eleventh session with the announcement of the winners in the branches of poetry, short story and novel.

In the poetry branch, Ahmed Nimer Suleiman Al-Khatib from Jordan won the office of (The Westernization of the Haris of Meaning), and the second place was won by Al-Wathiq Ahmed Hamid Yunus from Sudan for Diwan (Displaced in the Space of the Body), and Muhammad Najib Muhammad Ali from Sudan came in the third place for Diwan ( Songs of the questions).

In the short story branch, Amr Ali Ibrahim Al-Adly from Egypt won first place for his collection of stories (Escape Outside the Head), and the second place was Dari Naji Al-Ghadhban from Iraq for his group (The Barefoot Club), and third place Qais Omar Muhammad Mahmoud from Iraq for his collection (No Shadows) For Borges tigers).

In the novel branch, the first place was won by Na`im Abd Muhalal, a chanter from Iraq for the novel (Uruk Haiku Love on the Mouth of Gilgamesh), and for the second place by Tariq Mahmoud Farrag from Egypt for the novel (The Travel Game), and for the third place by Hajjaj Hassan Adol from Egypt for the novel (Love and Revenge). Psoso).

The Secretary-General of the Award, Majzoub Aidaroos, said in his speech during the winners announcement ceremony that was held in Khartoum in the presence of a limited number of guests in line with the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, “This session was distinguished as the highest in terms of the number of entries, as it reached 1,762, compared to the tenth session that reached 746, up 1016 actions from last year. “

He added, “This huge amount placed an additional burden on arbitration committees at their various levels, in addition to the pandemic conditions, the closure of airports and the difficulty of transporting business from Sudan to abroad. These committees continued to work on these works scrutinizing and scrutinizing them until they settled in the hands of the arbitrators in the final stage.”

The conclusion of the eleventh session of the award included the delivery of a shield (Cultural Personality of the Year) to the Sudanese thinker and sociologist Haider Ibrahim Ali.

The award, which bears the name of the Sudanese novelist, Tayeb Salih (1929-2009), was established on the first anniversary of his death in 2010, and the total value of the prizes presented annually is $ 200,000.