Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity announced its intention to announce the winner of the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity” for the year 2021 in its inaugural version, on Thursday, February 4, on the site of the “Zayed the Founder’s Memorial”, and the ceremony will be broadcast live on the official website www. zayedaward.org at 5:30 pm UAE time, so that everyone can follow it around the world.

The date of the award ceremony for this independent international award coincides with the “International Day of Human Fraternity” in its first version, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December of last year to coincide with the date of the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity on February 4 of each year.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which was announced in 2019, came as one of the fruits of the signing of the “Human Fraternity Document” in Abu Dhabi. The award aims to celebrate the people or institutions that work to consolidate peace and coexistence, build bridges of cultural and humanitarian communication, and put forward successful and effective practical initiatives to bring together Long-term societies, which are the values ​​stipulated in the “Human Fraternity Document”, as the award seeks to continue building on the rich human legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and the values ​​for which he devoted his life.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was awarded in honor immediately upon the announcement of its founding to His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Signing the “Document for Human Fraternity”. The 2021 award is the inaugural version of the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity” that receives nominations from around the world, and the prize winner will receive a financial reward of $ 1 million.

The winner or winners of the prize are chosen through a jury consisting of prominent international figures, and its membership includes representatives from the United Nations, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Vatican and the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, and they are: His Excellency Catherine Samba Banza, the former President of the Central African Republic, His Excellency Muhammad Yusef Kalla, former Vice President of the Republic Indonesia, His Excellency Mikael Jan, the 27th Governor-General of Canada, Cardinal Dominic Mamberti, President of the Vatican Supreme Court, Adama Diiang, former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Judge Muhammad Abdus Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee of Human Fraternity and Chair of the non-voting jury.

The “Higher Committee for the Realization of the Objectives of the Human Fraternity Document” is composed of a group of experts and leaders in the field of dialogue between religions, beliefs and human fraternity, who belong to various religious, cultural and academic settings.

Stimulate

The independent global award aims to motivate world leaders, youth and everyone who occupies an influential position and activists, to continue their efforts to bring about change and consolidate the values ​​of human fraternity in their endeavors to achieve a better future for humanity. The award ceremony aims primarily to shed light on these winning personalities or institutions and their efforts to uphold the values ​​of human brotherhood in their societies and around the world and the benefits that pervaded their societies through their initiatives.