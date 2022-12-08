The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the success of the mediation, which was led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia to release and exchange two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.

A joint statement issued by the two ministries confirmed that the success of the mediation efforts reflects the joint and close friendship between their two countries with the United States of America and the Russian Federation, and the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties.

The statement indicated that Abu Dhabi received, on Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1444 AH, corresponding to December 8, 2022, the American citizen, Brittney Grainer, via a private plane coming from Moscow, after the Russian authorities released her, in conjunction with the reception of the Russian citizen, Victor Bout, via a private plane coming from Washington, after the release of the authorities. The conference was attended by specialists from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The American and Russian sides received their citizens as a prelude to transferring them to their countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the thanks of the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the governments of the United States of America and the Russian Federation for their cooperation and response to the joint mediation efforts made by the leaderships of the two countries.