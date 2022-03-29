Abu Dhabi (Union)

Microsoft Startups, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, announced the second batch of 21 GrowthX Accelerator startups within the region. The GrowthX Accelerator Program, now in its second year, is organized as part of the The strategic partnership that brings together the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Microsoft, with the aim of accelerating the pace of opportunities for startups, filling the gaps between them and large companies across the Middle East and North Africa, and enabling them to work with each other to address the challenges they face.

Microsoft for Startups will act as a link between the partners of the second batch of the program and representatives of Etisalat; “Lulu Hypermarket”; ”DHL”; ”EY”; “PwC”; “Koç Holding” and among the companies that registered in the second edition of 21 startups, where the 21 companies will undertake the task of finding solutions to the challenges facing the program partners and offering them business ideas.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director of the Commercial Enterprises Sector at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, stressed that Abu Dhabi has always been a pioneer in harnessing advanced technology and benefiting from it to consolidate the foundations of a sustainable economy and enhance its competitiveness, and pointed out that the office’s approach is to support and enable emerging companies in the field of innovative technology to contribute In accelerating the pace of innovation and fostering entrepreneurship, he noted that their partnership with Microsoft for Startups through the GrowthX Accelerator program “is an important step towards achieving this strategy. We look forward to witnessing the innovations of the second group of startups participating in this cycle.”